By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda granny begged her neighbour to impregnate her mentally challenged daughter in a bid to raise money to fend for her family.

This emerged after Ms Felunah Hlabandewa of Sherbon Resettlement, West Nicholson area dragged Dumisani Maseko to court over maintenance of her five-month-old grandson. The Chronicle