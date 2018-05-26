Ex-hubby refuses to sign divorce papers

No divorce! An estranged husband has declared that he won’t sign divorce papers because of the way his wife parted ways with him five years ago.

Despite Simbisai Caroline Paganga (31) finding new love, she has been stuck at the same place and now fears she might end up losing the love of her life because her ex-husband Isaach Kudzai Paganga (39) refuses to put a signature on their divorce papers.

Simbisai reportedly tied the knot with Isaach in 2010 and their marriage only lasted for two years as the woman moved out of the house after failing to stick to the ‘irresponsible’ man.

During the subsistence of their marriage, they were blessed with two children and Simbisai was the breadwinner while the man was jobless (part of the reason of leaving him).

“This is torture and seriously I separated with Isaach five years ago but he is still refusing to sign the divorce papers. We have both moved on with our lives and it seems he is just fixing me by refusing to let the divorce process take its course.

“I have been to different lawyers and women’s rights organisations to try and get help, but nothing fruitful has come out as he always claims to be too busy which is a stunt of not signing papers,” said Simbisai.

She further revealed that she has also tried all tactics to soften up the hard hearted man, but to no avail.

“I regret everything because his surname is haunting me the most and all I want is to start using my own. It is clear that he is just fixing me as he always puts profile pictures with other women, a sign that he has moved on.

“I hope I will get help because I cannot handle this anymore and my life continues to be stagnant because of him,” she said.

However, Isaach dismissed the allegations.

“That’s not very true,” he said.

He promised to get back to this reporter but never did until time of going to Press. B-Metro