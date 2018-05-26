Cheated men take turns to rape lover

Two Plumtree men reportedly ganged up against a woman who was cheating on them and took turns to rape her.

Artwell Mathe (25) and Nqabutho Sibanda (28) of Nsubula area in Madlambuzi teamed up against their 46-year-old lover after discovering that she was double-crossing them. They reportedly assaulted her before subjecting her to a whole night of marathon sex.

The court heard that on 4 May at around 9pm, the two accused approached the complainant and threatened to beat her if she refused to follow their orders.

They then dragged her to Sibanda’s home where they locked her up in a bedroom hut and assaulted her with a rope and a shoe.

As if that was not enough punishment, they then took turns to forcibly have sex with her and did not use protection.

They released her the following morning and she swiftly made a police report where she was referred to Hingwe clinic.

She was transferred to Plumtree District Hospital for further examinations.

The two accused persons were arrested and hauled before Plumtree magistrate Taurai Manwere who remanded them in custody. B-Metro