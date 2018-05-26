Antipas braced for ‘titanic clash’

By Ricky Zililo

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has described their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against champions FC Platinum as a “titanic clash” which they need to win to keep their title hopes alive.

The Gamecocks play host to second on the table FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

FC Platinum trail high-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars who have 35 points after 13 outings by three points.

The two platinum sides have virtually turned the championship race into a two-man event.

Antipas yesterday said the two teams need to be stopped and his charges will give their best shot against FC Platinum at Luveve. Chicken Inn are fourth on the table with 24 points.

“We are ready for the titanic clash against FC Platinum. They have been playing well and are enjoying good form. From the look of things the two platinum sides are trying to run away with the title but we have to try and throw in some spanners and hope other teams also do the same. If we just let them run away with the tile and turn the race to a two-team contest that won’t be good for football,” said Antipas.

The Chicken Inn gaffer who saw his charges beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 on Wednesday also demanded consistency from his players.

“They’ve (players) got to be up for it. We’ve been blowing hot and cold. We need to be consistent and show that we are also serious,” said Antipas.

Chicken Inn, 2015 champions have won six games, played to six draws and lost once.

On a good day, Chicken Inn can match FC Platinum pound for pound. The battle is likely to be won and lost in the midfield.

Both sets of teams have exciting midfielders, capable of creating and scoring goals. Chicken Inn’s midfield will likely have Simon Munawa, Clemence Matawu, Innocent Mucheneka and Xolani Ndlovu.

They also have winger George Majika who didn’t play against Chiefs. Chicken Inn will bank on the striking pair of Obriel Chirinda and Obidiah Tarumbwa to lead them to victory.

The backline for Chicken Inn will be made up of Guide Goddard, Moses Jackson, Passmore Bernard and Divine Lunga, while Elvis Chipezeze will guard the goal. FC Platinum who lost 2-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs on their last visit to Bulawayo on Match Day Seven, will have their midfield inspired by ahman Kutsanzira who seems to have struck form, Edwin Madanhanga, seasoned Winston Mhango, reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere and Ali Sadiki. Mkhokheli Dube is likely to lead their attack.

Goalkeeper Petros Mhari who is back into the starting line-up after some spells on the sidelines, Kevin Moyo, Raphael Muduviwa, Lawrence Moyo and Elvis Moyo should form their defence.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs are away to Shabanie Mine with Bulawayo City hoping to pull a shocker away at ZPC Kariba.

*Fixtures*

Today: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Harare City (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Mutare City Rovers v Triangle United (Vengere), Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro), Nichrut v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Shabanie Mine v Bulawayo Chiefs (Maglas), Highlanders v Chapungu (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve) The Chronicle