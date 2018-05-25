Tahle goes Hawaiian

Songbird Tahle WeDzinza has released a dance track titled Teleunga that was inspired by a Hawaiian dance.

The just-released song, which is Tahle WeDzinza’s second after her debut track titled Give Me More on which she featured music star Jah Prayzah, was produced by DJ Tamuka at Military Touch Movement (MTM) and mastered by former Kenako Records producer DJ Maga.

According to King Tahle, as the MTM strongwoman is popularly known by her fans, Teleunga was motivated by her passionate interest in the diverse cultures of minority people.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed putting together this track that brings together Zimbabwe and Hawaii. The track carries a message for a better world, without race or economic prejudice.

“As black people, we seem to struggle with lifting each other up which is a pity. The world is big enough for all of us to be successful. If we can focus on helping each other make it in life, the world will be a better place,” said Tahle.

To make the offering different from her debut offering Give Me More, King Tahle featured University of Zimbabwe student Innocent Kufakunesu, a highly-talented guitarist, who was mentored by the legendary Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

Her mother and manager, Linda Nyeredzi Chaya, is convinced that King Tahle has hit the right notes.

“Its sound, freshness and fusion of Afro-beats with traditional contemporary beats, places it in a creative space that is undeniably original. The track is definitely poised to be a hit track. What we really wanted was to drop the track with its video, but we are still raising the money for the video. It is our desire to have the video out by June 30 and we are appealing for support to make it happen,” she told the Daily News.

King Tahle, born Robyn Anesu Katahle Dawani, is among a new crop of rising Zimbabwean songbirds who include Gemma Griffiths, Tamy Moyo and Shasha. DailyNews