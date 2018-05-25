Stanbic rescues Nyamuzuwe hospital

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has set aside $100 000 for the construction of a mother’s waiting home at Nyamuzuwe Rural Hospital in Mutoko, some 160 km north of Harare.

Together with Plan International, their implementing partner, the bank will fund the construction and equipping of the home in a project set to change the lives of families in Nyamuzuwe.

The mothers’ waiting home is part of the bank’s commitment to address pressing health issues faced by members of different communities and is set to directly change the lives of over 5 000 people in and around Nyamuzuwe.

Stanbic’s non-executive directors Muchakanakirwa Mkanganwi said construction of the home was the bank’s way of complementing government’s efforts of improving access to quality maternal health services by pregnant women in Nyamuzuwe as well as to raise awareness on maternal neonatal and child health amongst the communities inclusive of men, women and children.

The ceremony was graced by officials from Health and Local Government ministries, traditional chiefs and members of the community.

Provincial maternal and child health officer for Mashonaland East, Admire Kuretu, Mutoko Rural District Council chairperson, Zano Kahuni, Mutoko District Administrator, Isaiah Mukamba and Chief Mutoko were also in attendance.

