She Festival inaugural event a resounding success in the UK

The She Festival 2018 held its inaugural event, with over 400 guests attending the celebration that featured Zimbabwe’s agony aunt, Mai Chisamba.

Organised and sponsored by Dorobucci Promotions in conjunction with Ethta events, the gala brought together women from all walks of life for an evening of entertainment, networking and women empowerment.

Held at the Hilton Metropole hotel in Birmingham, the event covered topics that included relationships, business and family matters.

Dorobucci spokesperson, Vickie Storm said that the team were overwhelmed by the numbers who attended the event that sought to educate, motivate and empower women.

“ The inaugural celebration was a testament to what women can achieve when they come together, and how they are able to inspire and uplift other women through their own personal stories and journeys,” Vickie said.

“Our guest speakers are all seasoned in their respective professions and their wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with their passion for women’s rights, allowed each of us to learn something significant,” she added.

With a special Q&A segment that gave influential entrepreneurs, Fungai Ndemera and Julie Condliffe a chance to share their experiences in business,guests had the opportunity to ask direct questions.

Star FM’s Tilda Moyo, who was also one of the international guests, dealt with intricate family issues while Mai Chisamba added her touch of humour, dealing with matters of the heart.

The entertainment line-up at this year’s gala included African dance group, Flame Lily, whose electric performance left guests wanting more.

Tocky Vibes didn’t disappoint either, taking fans back in time with some of his early songs and treating them to some of his new music.

Hosted this year by TV personality, Jenny Musonza, affectionately known as auntie Jenny, She Festival will be an annual gathering of women in the diaspora to empower, equip and discuss important issues that include relationships, family, business opportunities and community initiatives that champion women’s engagement.

The event comes at a time when women around the world are celebrating the centenary year since they were given a voice and the right to vote.

Director of Ethta Events, Ethel said: “This event was more than just networking,it was about empowerment.”

“We have so many talented women out there who do not have a voice but have a story to tell.

It is important that we take opportunities like this, to host event’s that seek to shine a light on women, so that they can be empowered to do the things they do with confidence and so that we can work together to achieve more,” Ethel added.