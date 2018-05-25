Defence attaché Shoko dies

By Ropafadzo Ndangariro

Zimbabwe’s Defence Attaché to Malaysia, Colonel Tamuka Shoko , has died. He was 60. Colonel Shoko died in Malaysia on Tuesday after a short illness.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi announced Colonel Shoko’s death in a press statement issued yesterday.

“It is with deep sorrow that the ZDF notifies the nation of Zimbabwe of the passing on of Colonel Tamuka Shoko on 21 May 2018 in Malaysia after a short illness,” read the statement.

“The late colonel was the Zimbabwe Defence Attache’ to Malaysia until his untimely death. He was 60.”

Colonel Mugwisi said the late Colonel Shoko was a veteran of the Zimbabwe liberation struggle and was integrated into the Zimbabwe National Army at independence where he had an illustrious career.

“He served with the 1 Commando Regiment before holding key appointments with other Zimbabwe National Army establishments.”

He said plans were underway to have the body flown to Zimbabwe for burial.

“A funeral parade for the late Colonel Shoko will be held at Charles Gumbo Barracks, formerly Cranborne Barracks, on Tuesday May 29, 2018. Burial arrangements will be advised in due course.”

He survived by a wife, five children and three grandchildren. The Herald