Bosso back to winning ways

Bulawayo City…………………………………..0

Highlanders…………………………………(0)1

Brian Banda scored a wonderful free kick to help Highlanders bounce back to winning ways with a victory over neighbours Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Banda curled home the set-piece that beat Amakhosi goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro 16 minutes before full time.

Bosso had last won when they beat bottom side Mutare City Rovers at the start of this month before going for three games without a victory.

Yesterday’s win means the Bulawayo giants moved back into third place on the log with 25 points and now trail leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by 10 after 13 games.

Highlanders’ technical manager Madinda Ndlovu said: “It was a very difficult game as I alluded earlier on that this derby came early without giving us enough time to prepare.

“We managed them very well the first 30 minutes with minimum lapses. In the last 15 minutes of the first half, we brought them into the game, they were looking very sharp.

“In the second half, we had very good counter attacks from both teams. We had better luck than Bulawayo City. I’m happy we managed to go home with all three points.”

Amakhosi coach Amini Soma Phiri agreed that luck was not on his team’s side as they at least deserved to get a point from this match.

“It happens in football where you outclass the opponents but the result goes the opposite,” Soma Phiri said.

“The fight is still on, the win is coming. The boys are really fighting, we did not have luck today, and sometimes you need luck to win a match.”

The match started a bit scrappy with both teams playing cautiously and the players failing to express themselves especially in midfield where it was a bit congested.

Highlanders’ Godfrey Makaruse had an opportunity to put his side in the lead after 13 minutes when he beat his former teammate Eric Mudzingwa before unleashing a shot that hit the upright and came back into play.

Amakhosi winger Ishameal Wadi almost broke the deadlock a few minutes before half time when he stole possession from Bosso defender Charlton Siamalonga on the edge of the penalty box but his shot again hit the upright.

The second half was livelier than the first as both team searched for a goal.

Bosso substitute Newman Sianchali wasted a glorious opportunity to put his team ahead after he was set up by another substitute Ray Lunga on 65 minutes.

Sianchali surprisingly shot way over the bar from close range with only Ndoro to beat.

With the match seemingly heading towards a draw, Banda broke the deadlock with a beautifully taken set-piece.

Teams

Bulawayo City: Takudzwa Ndoro, Zephania Ngodzo, Zibusiso Sibanda, Humphrey Ncube, Eric Mudzingwa, Tatenda Tavengwa, Sipho Ndlovu, Ayanda Ncube (Justine Kaunda 65m), Clive Rupiya (Lucky Nyathi 85m), Toto Banda (Nhlanhla Ndlovu 79m), Ishmael Wadi

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga, MacClive Phiri, Adrian Silla (Newman Sianchali 62m), Brian Banda, Ozias Zibande (Ray Lunga 59m), Ben Musaka, Godfrey Makaruse (Brian Jaravaza 80m), Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Gabriel Nyoni.

DailyNews