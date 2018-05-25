Big Brother Africa star loses car over debt

The “celebrity” was facing two lawsuits after he failed to pay back money owed to his mother and another relative amounting to $83 000.

Wendall owes his mother $60 300.

Wendall’s mother Gillian Jackson had approached the High Court, claiming the former Big Brother star failed to pay back the money that she advanced to him on several occasions.

The Hilux will go under the hammer at Ruby Auctions on June 2 under instruction of the Sheriff of the High Court.

“On diverse occasions and upon defendant (Wendall)’s request, the plaintiff (Jackson) who is the natural mother to the defendant, advanced cash to the defendant.

It was a material term of the advances that the defendant would repay the amounts to plaintiff upon demand.

Despite such demand, the defendant has failed, neglected and or refused to pay the advanced amount,” Jackson claimed in court papers. DailyNews