Zhuwawu brace inspires CAPS

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 3 ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Striker John Zhuwawu brought smiles back on the CAPS United faithful when he inspired the Green Machine to their biggest win this year with a brace against ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Makepekepe, who had not won in their last four outings, bounced back in style with Zhuwawu opening the account on the 25th minute and then spicing up a good afternoon for himself with a well-taken goal in the 78th minute.

The forward was also involved in the team’s second goal when he won a penalty midway through the second half, which was buried by half-time substitute Denver Mukamba in the 68th minute. “I am very satisfied.

I think this is probably the first match that we have scored three goals (at home this year),’’ coach Lloyd Chitembwe said.

“I am also very happy with the fact that we did not concede and we have gone two games for that matter after we made some changes. “Overall, I think there is still a lot of work to be done though. We feel there are still some areas that we really want to improve on.

“But I am very happy for the guys. They are giving us more of what we expected. “In the last few games, our desire, our hunger did not match the expectations, so from that angle as a coach you really get impressed.’’

CAPS United and ZPC Kariba took long to settle in the game, but things began shaping up for the hosts when Nhivi made a good run on the left flank and released a low cross that was met by Zhuwawu first time for the opening goal.

However, ZPC Kariba could have equalised on the half hour mark, but CAPS United goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba palmed away Samuel Makawa’s goal-bound chip when he was way out of the box. The goalkeeper escaped with a caution, but that was a chance lost to the visitors.

ZPC Kariba’s hopes were extinguished when defender Sylvester Appiah was penalised for a challenge on Zhuwawu in a tussle for the ball.

Mukamba, who replaced Joel Ngodzo at half-time, stepped up and beat the keeper Takabva Mawaya from the spot, igniting scenes of delirium in the stands in the 69th minute.

Mukamba dashed to the CAPS United fans and led the celebrations with the trademark “zora butter” dance and then ended up kissing the CAPS United badge on his shirt.

Zhuwawu, who now has four goals under this belt this season, showed good technique when he received the ball just inside the box under close attention from the defenders and still found the space to send a grounder into the bottom corner.

Substitute Peter “Rio’’ Moyo then turned it into an exhibition with his fine passes and movement. Makepekepe moved one place up the ladder to sixth on the log standings with 20 points, while ZPC Kariba, who are reported to be eyeing Lloyd Mutasa to take over as their coach, continued to sing the blues in the bottom half.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi was distraught after his side, unbeaten in the previous eight games, had appeared to be making some gains following a slow start this year.

“This is one game that I would quickly want to forget about because we have played better opposition than CAPS United and have gone to do well.

“Unfortunately, today it was something else. Our guys never came to the party, we were too slow. We couldn’t keep the ball and we actually gave the game to a team that was resorting to kick-and-rush football and we were punished.’’

Teams

CAPS Utd: P. Chigumba, C. Munzabwa, V. Musarurwa, J. Jangano, G. Goriyati, D. Mukandi, K. Nyamupfukudza, J. Ngodzo (D. Mukamba, 47th min), M. Ncube, J. Zhuwawu (B. Muzondiwa, 79th min), S. Nhivi (P. Moyo, 66th min).

ZPC Kariba: T. Mawaya, B. Zuberi, M. Kunyarimwe (B. Nyamuzihwa, 72nd min), S. Appiah, I. Nekati, T. Munyanduri, C. Muleya, P. Tafirenyika (S. Gorogodyo, 49th min), S. Makawa (M. Demera, 42nd min), T. Nyamandwe, T. Chamboko. The Herald