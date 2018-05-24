Msiska embarrassed at National Sports Stadium

Warriors assistant coach Brenna Msiska became the latest high-profile gaffer to face the embarrassment of being turned away from a stadium by overzealous marshals this year when he was barred from entering the National Sports Stadium.

Msiska was one of a number of individuals who were given a raw deal by an overzealous marshal who was manning the VVIP gate into the giant stadium which was hosting the match between CAPS United and ZPC Kariba.

The long-serving marshal, whom club officials says works for the PSL, barred Msiska who had come to watch his two old clubs while also looking for players who could be called into the national team.

“I was told that I couldn’t enter the stadium because I was not entitled to do that,’’ said Msiska.

“It was very embarrassing and I was about to go back home when former PSL chairman Twine Phiri, who had just arrived, found a way to help me.

“It’s sad that the marshal probably thought I was just at the stadium for fun when I was doing some work because that is how we get to see some players whom we can recommend to the head coach of the national team.

“But these things have been happening regularly in our game.’’

The marshal in question has been working on the VVIP main gate for years now even when the PSL chief executive, Kenny Ndebele, in interaction with the media and sponsors at the start of the season, promised that such marshals would be rotated now and again.

CAPS United president Farai Jere said he had noted the complaint and would raise the issue with his fellow leaders in the top-flight league.

Warriors coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, was also recently barred from entering Rufaro. The Herald