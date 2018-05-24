Grieving Zuze available for DeMbare

By Ellina Mhlanga

Dynamos interim coach Biggie Zuze has to find a way to inspire a group of players who were roundly slammed for their mediocrity in their last match when his men take on Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys were severely criticised across the board for their lifeless show in succumbing to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of FC Platinum in their last match.

Zuze, who lost his uncle on Tuesday and had travelled to his hometown Bindura for the funeral, said he would be available for his club duties today.

“My uncle, who was the only surviving father we had, passed on at Chitungwiza Hospital, but the funeral is in Bindura,’’ Zuze said.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro, whose return also coincided with Mutasa’s sacking, is confident they will overcome Rhinos.

Chihoro said their squad was set to be boosted by the return of the experienced pair of midfielder James Marufu and skipper Ocean Mushure.

“He (Zuze) is available. He will be going on Friday to bury his father in Bindura,’’ said Chihoro.

“Marufu is back and Ocean Mushure is back again. It’s a morale-booster for us.

“Ocean Mushure is an experienced player and so is Marufu.

“So I think we will be okay tomorrow.’’

He said they were not expecting an easy afternoon against the army side.

“Black Rhinos are a very good side, don’t underrate them, last week they defeated Triangle at their home ground, so you see how strong they are. It’s going to be a tough game.

“But I think we are going to bounce back tomorrow after that defeat against FC Platinum,” Chihoro said.

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa warned his charges against complacency after their impressive win over Triangle.

“It’s not going to be an easy game, but we need to be at out our best.

“Coming from a win, we need to continue with our good form, we need to guard against complacency.

“Dynamos is Dynamos, they are Zimbabwe’s football benchmark, one of the biggest clubs in the country and we can’t read much into their problems.

“They can rise to the occasion,” said Maruwa.

Fixtures

Today

Herentals v Triangle United (NSS, 1pm), Yadah v Mutare City Rovers (NSS, 3pm), Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Nichrut (Mandava). The Herald