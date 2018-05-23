Second hacksaw rapist in court

By Sylvester Chiramba

A hacksaw wielding 20-year-old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman several times and robbing her afterwards together with his accomplice who has since been convicted.

Promise Ngwenya from Tshabalala suburb allegedly raped the woman, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, and robbed her of her cellphone and $12 on April 19 in the same suburb.

Promise’s accomplice, Thokozani Ngwenya, was last week sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sex attack.

Promise and Thokozani allegedly followed the woman while she was coming from Basic Leisure Centre with her boyfriend early in the morning.

The two allegedly kicked and tripped the woman’s boyfriend and produced a hacksaw blade with which they threatened to attack the man.

The boyfriend managed to escape.

Promise and Thokozani carried the woman into a nearby maize field where they took turns to rape her before robbing her.

Promise was not asked to plead to three counts of rape and one count of robbery when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

Mr Ncube advised him to apply for bail at the High Court and remanded him in custody to June 5 for provision of a trial date at the Regional court.

Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said on April 19, the woman was coming from Basic Leisure Centre in the company of her boyfriend when Promise and Thokozani attacked them.

“Thokozani produced a hacksaw blade which he sharpened on the tarred road and threatened to stab the complainant’s boyfriend with it.

“The boyfriend ran away as the two threw stones at him,” said Mrs Ndlovu

“The two carried the woman to a nearby maize field where they removed her clothes and took turns to rape her.

“After raping her, Promise sent Thokozani to keep a look out for passersby. Promise searched the woman’s pockets and found a cellphone and cash amounting to $12.”

A police report was filed and investigations led to Promise’s arrest. The Chronicle