Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday: Completing our liberation heroes’ struggle

By Advocate Nelson Chamisa

I was in the Midlands last week and addressed two rallies at Maboleni in Vungu and at Tongogara in Shurugwi; where I felt proud of connecting with this community of Josiah Magama Tongogara; one of the eminent heroes of our liberation struggle.

On Friday, I addressed a mammoth rally at Tongogara in the home area of this venerated son of our liberation struggle. I told the crowd that it was Tongogara and many others who played their part in consigning racism and colonial oppression into the dustbin of history.

It must be our responsibility as today’s people and young generation to execute the new war of economic transformation for the benefit of the people of Zimbabwe.

Today’s struggle must be led for the young for the sake of the people. As we have always said, our responsibility is to complete -and not negate – the values and ethos of our liberation struggle.

By their nature, all struggles are fronted by today’s generation and the new struggle is that of economic liberation; the war to bring positive change in the lives of the people.

At Vungu, I interacted with people from all walks of life who are all now desperate for change that delivers.

At the two rallies in the Midlands province, I saw a despondent people yearning for positive change in their lives; a hopeful lot laden with the certainty that 2018 is the people’s year.

On the sidelines of the two rallies, I had the opportunity to interact with community leaders who have myriad grievances they expect our incoming government to deal with. One of these unresolved grievances is the issue of Gukurahundi, itself an enduring ulcer still pricking the nation’s conscience, particularly in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

Like all the rural areas I have traversed, rural Midlands stands on the cusp of change. The people are ready for a new Zimbabwe that stands on the horizon.

Joining the train of Afro-optimism

This Friday, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the continent in commemorating Africa day. This year’s commemorations come at a time when several African nations have made significant strides in improving the lives of their people. Ghana, Mozambique and Rwanda are some of the nations that have scored positively in all economic indicators.

Zimbabwe needs to join this brave march alongside other progressive African countries. Sadly, that is not the case in our country because of the inept and incompetent leadership on the wheel of government.

The theme for this year’s celebration is African Union Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years. It builds on, and seeks to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

We need to steer Zimbabwe towards meeting the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Only a vibrant and dynamic leadership can put in place a prudent framework for economic transformation and that needs a young leadership with a stake in the country in the next 50 years.

As we commemorate this year’s Africa day, Zimbabwe needs to join this new era of Afro-optimism by laying the ground for an economy that can grow, attract investment and create jobs for the millions of the unemployed roaming the streets of our continent.

We should put in place robust infrastructure and build on this Afro-optimism to poise our continent as an economic giant of the future. Given Africa’s natural resource base and rich human capital, there is no reason why our beloved continent is lagging behind big economies like the United States and China.

Yet it all begins with leadership. We are prepared to step to the plate starting in September to ensure that Zimbabwe joins other countries on the continent that are making huge strides in building strong economies and improving the lives of the people.

As we commemorate this year’s Africa day, we must remember that our beloved continent does not need strongmen. It needs strong institutions. Africa needs new breed of leadership; a caring stewardship with innovative ideas to turn our beloved continent around.

One Zimbabwe, one people.

One Zimbabwe, one future.

One Zimbabwe, one vision.

Behold the new.

God bless Zimbabwe.

God bless Africa

Behold the new!

Change that delivers!