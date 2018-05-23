DJ Stavo loses love for music

By Bongani Ndlovu

DJ Stavo says he has lost his passion for music after 15 years in the game after realising that the music industry in Zimbabwe is not being taken seriously.

A disheartened DJ Stavo, posting on his Facebook page, said he understood why most artistes were leaving the country for greener pastures as they are failing to “eat” off their craft here.

“I’ve been at it for more than 15 years and the sad truth is that I’m slowly losing my passion for music. I’ve seen a lot of artists leave Zim for better things and I now understand why.

“We basically don’t have a music industry and that’s the truth. I wish I could be proved wrong,” posted DJ Stavo while challenging his followers to prove him wrong.

The well-travelled DJ made a name for himself by producing house tracks for the likes of Jah Prayzah, Roki and even the late Mandoza. Other South African artistes whom he has worked with include Fiesta Black and Shota among others.

Known by many as the Kwekwe Hustler, Stavo like his trade name suggests, has put in a lot of work into his craft, always following international trends in order to stay relevant.

But it seems all his efforts may just have gone down the drain as the local music industry has not acknowledged his efforts or better still rewarded him, leaving him frustrated and uninspired. Also, the fact that no proper structures or policies to guard and protect them as artistes have been put in place, has also affected him.

Concerned music lovers and fans of Stavo, upon reading his post, were convinced the DJ was quitting music.

However, DJ Stavo who is now based in Harare, sought to make things clear with another post on Monday.

“I never said I was quitting, all I said was ‘I am slowly losing my passion for music’. Hence bringing it out and making people aware that something needs to be done before the youth have no confidence in the music sector.”

He said by speaking out about the lack of a music industry, he hoped the problems would be fixed and the powers that be realise that arts players like DJs and artistes can contribute to the economy.

“I didn’t invest my life in this to simply let go. I’m fighting and talking for what should be right. We aren’t where we’re supposed to be and the music sector shouldn’t be ignored and left out.

“We also can bring money into the country. We’re brand ambassadors,” explained Stavo.

Suggesting how government could assist, DJ Stavo said policies that will create a conducive environment for the establishment of a viable music industry need to be put in place urgently.

“All we need are policies and laws which will guide investment in the music industry like any other business. Remember, we’re talking about a sector which used to pay royalties to musicians like Leonard Dembo and Leonard Zhakata pre 2000.

“These royalties were enough to buy houses in upmarket suburbs of Harare.”

“How does one survive if you have the biggest song in the country on high rotation on all radio platforms but yet walks away with an annual layout of $2 000? There are no structures in place for artists.”

Responding to the DJ, some said there was a notable music industry although it was not being taken seriously.

“DJ Stavo is totally wrong. There’s a music industry in Zimbabwe to talk about, but there’s no music business. Zimbabwe musos from Harare to Bulawayo must stop copying artists from the world,” responded one follower.

Another supported DJ Stavo’s sentiments.

“DJ Stavo, you’re one of the few people who’re going to prove there can be a music industry in ZIm. You’re the Industry. I’ve seen you scrap off the ground in your music career and now you’re a verified player.

“How many Zimbabwean artists have reached that level? Only a few, it’s the sad truth, but the good news is that you’re are in it to change it! And yeah . . . trust the process.” The Chronicle