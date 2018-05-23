Bike and bus crash kills ex-Zipra cadre

By Thupeyo Muleya

Former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) cadre, Masilo Muleya, has died. Muleya died on Saturday when his motor cycle was hit by a speeding bus which tried to overtake him some 40km along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.

It is reported that the decorated war veteran succumbed to injuries sustained during the road mishap upon admission t Beitbridge district hospital.

His body has since been conveyed to Top-Pick Funeral Parlour.

Police were not readily available for comment yesterday.

However, hospital sources said Muleya died a few moments after getting to the hospital.

“He was travelling towards Beitbridge town when tragedy struck. Indications are that he was travelling on his motor bike in front of a cross border bus which was travelling from Bulawayo to South Africa.

“When he got near Mtetengwe Primary school, he indicted to turn right off the main road. The bus driver then attempted to overtake him and in the process he was hit by the trailer and thrown to the centre of the road.

“The trailer then landed on the left side of the road. The matter was reported to the police who rushed him to the district hospital,” said a source close to the case.

War Veterans Association national spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya, said they had been plunged into mourning and described Muleya’s death as a great loss to them.

“It is very unfortunate that he passed on at a time we were pushing for war veterans to fully reap the fruits of their efforts during and after the liberation struggle.

“My heart is heavy and I would want to convey my condolences to his family and the people of Beitbridge,” said Mahiya. The Chronicle