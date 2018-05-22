Ngezi face Ascot hurdle

By Tadious Manyepo

Trailblazing Ngezi Platinum Stars have smashed records this season, but captain Liberty Chakoroma says the tough job is yet to be done. They march into tomorrow’s tricky encounter against Chapungu at Ascot as favourites, but Chakoroma says the airmen could provide a banana skin for his side.

“We are in a very interesting phase in our footballing lives. We are winning at will, scoring at ease and doing everything right,” said Chakoroma.

“The match against Bulawayo City was not easy as the scoreline might be reflecting. It was tough, but we just did what we were supposed to do at the right time and place and we outwitted them.

“The match against Chapungu on Wednesday (tomorrow) will obviously not be easy. We are occupying the position that everyone wants.

“We have a lot of pressure and it is not easy to be approaching every match as the log leaders.

“It is a great deal of pressure which should be handled carefully. I want to warn my teammates not to underrate teams like Chapungu for these are the ones who can stop any team, especially a team in form like ours.’’

Chakoroma said Chapungu were one of the teams they have always found difficult to beat.

“If you check the records, we failed to beat Chapungu last season despite the fact that we were in good form. They held us at home and we also failed to beat them at Ascot,” said Chakoroma. The Herald