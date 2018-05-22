FC Platinum remain modest

By Eddie Chikamhi

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says he has respect for every team in the Premiership as the champions look to continue with their fine showing when they host newboys Nichrut at Mandava on Thursday.

The Zvishavane side left Harare fans in awe after embarrassing giants Dynamos at their Rufaro home ground in a heavily lopsided 2-0 win.

Mapeza’s men, who are currently involved in a two-horse race with leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars after 12 games, made a huge statement with a dominant display of passing football which won the hearts of even the die-hard DeMbare supporters, who gave them a standing ovation at the end of the 90 minutes.

But FC Platinum would need to quickly put that behind them and focus on the unpredictable débutantes.

“I give respect to all the clubs in the league. There is no club that I would say this one I think we will just go and collect maximum points, no.

“I give respect to each and every club, I give respect to each and every coach in the league. So I take each club the same as Ngezi, Highlanders, CAPS United or Dynamos,” said Mapeza.

The platinum miners left Rufaro feeling good after maintaining a dominance that now stretches to three years.

FC Platinum have won the last six straight meetings between the sides and on Sunday, it was attacking midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere, who decided the game with two well-taken goals in the opening 17 minutes.

However, Mapeza refused to be flattered.

“In football sometimes you need luck. I think I am lucky I have been winning my games against Dynamos,” said Mapeza.

“Those goals were fantastic and I am happy for Rodwell. Even last season he was scoring goals for us, but at the end of the day my wish is for all the forwards in the team to contribute something in scoring goals.

“We will keep working hard and I think in the coming two games we will address the problem and see how we progress from there.’’

FC Platinum are currently second on the log standings with 29 points, three behind unbeaten Ngezi Platinum.

There is a widening distance between FC Platinum and the third team on the log standings, Highlanders, who are on 22 points, virtually making it a two-horse race towards the end of the first half of the season.

Ngezi Platinum crushed Bulawayo City 4-0 at Baobab on Saturday to take their tally to 32 points.

Their enterprising forward Terrence Dzvukamanja scored a brace to take the lead in the goal-scoring charts with seven goals.

He has now overtaken CAPS United’s Simba Nhivi, David Temwanjira of Shabanie and Lameck Nhamo (Triangle), who all fired blanks again at the weekend to remain rooted on five goals apiece.

CAPS United drew 0-0 with Highlanders at Barbourfields.

The Green Machine are keen to turn things around after going four matches now without tasting victory.

They host a rejuvenated ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Triangle suffered a shock 0-1 defeat to Black Rhinos at home on Sunday and they now travel to Harare for a double header slated for Thursday at the National Sports Stadium.

They have a lunch hour kick-off against Herentals, with Yadah and basement side Mutare City Rovers, coming up soon after.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow:

CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Chapungu v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Ascot), Harare City v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve)

Thursday:

Herentals v Triangle United (NSS, 1pm), Yadah v Mutare City Rovers (NSS, 3pm), Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Nichrut (Mandava).

The Herald