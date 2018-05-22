Chiragwi feels betrayed

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi has been targeted by a section of the club’s supporters who want the youthful coach fired and be replaced by former coach Tendai Chikuni.

Chikuni left the asbestos miners before the start of the 2017 season after guiding them back into the Premiership to join Chapungu but was recently shown the exit by the Air Force of Zimbabwe side following a string of poor results.

But Shabanie have also been struggling this year despite making a promising start to the season.

And on Sunday some fans stormed the VIP parking area calling for the leadership to replace Chiragwi with Chikuni following the Chinda Boys’ home loss to Chapungu.

What made the defeat more painful was that Chapungu fielded seven former Shabanie Mine players and the result pushed Chiragwi’s men deeper in relegation zone.

But Chiragwi told those around him and the leadership at the Zvishavane-based side that the treatment he has received was tantamount to betrayal given the work he has done for the team.

“That is the job of supporters when they feel we are not working as per their expectations they tell us and it is our duty to address the shortcomings.

“I do not want to talk about any treatment but what I just want to say is for the supporters to bear with us and continue supporting the team.

“The team is playing well but unfortunately results are not coming so it is at this stage that we desperately need their support for us to be able to do well.

“We assembled a new team this season and it takes some time for the players to understand each other but I want to assure our supporters to be patient and very soon the team will find its touch,” said Chiragwi.

Shabanie Mine chairman, Tavaziva Mhloro, assured the coach that his job remained safe.

“The coach’s job is safe and we are not even planning of replacing him with anyone, you know people can say what they want but the official position is that his job is safe.

“But we want the players to give more to the team and fight for the coach, the team has many problems but the coach and the executive we are doing our best to address them,” said Mhloro. The Chronicle