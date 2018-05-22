65-year-old in court for fraud

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A 65 year old Bulawayo man has appeared in court for allegedly duping two home seekers of more than $4 000 after selling them a house that did not belong to him.

Thomas Chakurira from Entumbane suburb allegedly defrauded his nephew, Mr Brian Chakabveyo and Mr Fradrick Taurayi of more than $2 000 each, claiming the money was deposit for a house he was selling in Njube suburb.

Chakurira allegedly sold the same house to both home seekers on separate occasions.

His victims said he told them that he had a son-in law who worked at the Bulawayo City Council, who would fast track the sale of the house.

Chakurira allegedly duped Mr Chakabveyo of $2 065 and Mr Taurayi of $2 130.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to today.

Mr Taurayi said Chakurira showed him a house in Njube suburb but refused to let him meet his son-in-law and agree on payment terms for the house.

“After giving him the money, he took me to Njube suburb and showed me house number J 57. We did not enter the yard to have a look at the house so he just pointed from the outside and told me there were tenants occupying the house at that moment,” said Mr Taurayi.

“When I asked to meet his son-in law, he refused and told me he was busy and would summon me when everything was ready for the deal to be sealed. I believed him because he is an elderly man and he showed me where he lived in case I was looking for him. I didn’t think he would con me.”

Chakurira said he was also deceived by his ‘relative,’ who had promised to help him sell the house.

“I didn’t intend to deceive anyone. This relative of mine deceived me too. I thought he worked at the city council and he would help me sell the house. I gave him the money but when I went to Tower Block to look for him, they told me they did not know him and he didn’t work there. But I have been trying to work hard and reimburse the complainants their money,” he said.

Prosecuting, Ms Dube said Chakurira defrauded Mr Chakabveyo and Mr Taurayi of $4 195 at the beginning of this month. She said the money was not recovered. The Chronicle