$40 extortion lands cop in trouble

By Whinsley Masara

A police officer stationed in Binga is on the run after he allegedly extorted $40 from a client who wanted to renew her firearm licence.

Constable Osborn Phiri allegedly vanished last Thursday from his place of residence after he got wind that he may be arrested for defrauding Mrs Chengani Muleya (63) of Fulunga village, under chief Sikalenge.

Phiri is being charged for contravening Section 174(1) (a) of the Criminal Law) Codification and reform) Act Chapter 9:23 (Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer).

He allegedly first demanded $20 in July last year and lied to the client that he had sent her documents to Harare for processing and later demanded another $20 to go and collect the processed papers from Harare.

A source close to investigations said Phiri, on demanding the first $20, claimed that it was a penalty fee for C/S 4(1) of the Firearm Act, Chapter 10:09 (possessing a firearm without a valid firearm certificate).

“Phiri received the money from Muleya but did not receipt it in the police official books; instead, he kept the money for his personal benefit.

“He processed the application for renewal of a firearm certificate forms and then told the woman to leave the papers with him but constantly check for progress with him. He promised the complainant that he was going to take the papers to Harare for processing,” said the source.

After about a week, the woman made a follow- up and Phiri assured her that the papers were processed and were ready for collection in Harare.

“He then demanded and received another $20 which he said was for his transport to Harare to collect the firearm certificate.

“She then kept making constant checks with Phiri expecting to receive her firearm certificate but without joy until she decided to make a report with police. As soon as investigations started last week, Phiri disappeared and is still at large,” said the source.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a police officer extorted $40 from a client and has since disappeared, evading arrest. The law will be applied on all crime perpetrators to bring them to book. The Government will not be lenient on any criminals within the system,” she said.

Insp Makonese said investigations are underway. The Chronicle