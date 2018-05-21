Jilted man wrecks lover’s home

By Whinsley Masara

A 22 year old man from Nkayi has been arrested for allegedly bashing his girlfriend with a knobkerrie for ending their love affair. Tryson Sibanda (22) from Dimpamiwa area allegedly destroyed Lesedi Ncube (19)’s parents’ home after the assault.

Sibanda, who could not stomach rejection, police sources said, attacked his girlfriend of Madlambuzi area, under chief Madlambuzi, Plumtree, at around 10PM last Monday.

He assaulted her several times all over her body with a knobkerrie and used the same weapon to destroy the roof of her bedroom hut.

She sustained serious injuries on the face and back.

Sibanda was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

In another incident, a man only identified as Mataz also assaulted a woman over rejection.

Mataz, an illegal miner at Legion Mine in Sun Yet Sen, Matobo District, met Ms Telitha Mpofu along the road to Sun Yet Sen business centre on Wednesday at around 5AM.

He proposed love to her and when she turned him down he punched her several times and fled from the scene.

He is still at large.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Joram Sithole confirmed both incidents and said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm receiving reports of both incidents of assault where these two men attacked and assaulted the women. The other incident involved a love proposal which was turned down while the other was an ended relationship.

“The man went on further to destroy property at the woman’s home while the other one is still at large,” he said.The Chronicle