Husband ‘killer’ gets $50 bail

By Mashudu Netsianda

The High Court has granted $50 bail pending trial to a pregnant woman from Matobo district who allegedly fatally stabbed her husband with a knife during a domestic feud over money for beer.

Felunah Moyo (20) of Phatalika village, under Chief Nyangazonke in Sun Yet Sen, allegedly stabbed her husband, Bekithemba Ncube (33), once in the throat and he bled to death.

The incident occurred on May 2 this year around 6.30PM at Phatalika Village in Matobo district.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ordered Moyo to report once a week at Sun Yet Sen Police Station and not to interfere with State witnesses as part of the bail conditions.

The ruling by Justice Mathonsi follows an application for bail pending trial by Moyo through her lawyer Mr Khulekani Sibanda of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers.

Moyo said she was not a flight risk, arguing that she never left the scene of the alleged crime.

She said she was of fixed abode and could easily be located should the need arise. Moyo also argued that there was no evidence that she may commit a similar offence if granted bail.

The State through Ms Nokuthaba Ngwenya opposed bail, arguing that there was no guarantee that if granted bail Moyo would not abscond due to the gravity of the alleged offence.

“The accused is likely to abscond to neighbouring countries given the gravity of the offence committed. The key witness is her relative hence there is a possibility that she might interfere with them,” she said.

The State further argued that if granted bail, there was a possibility that Moyo might resort to committing suicide.

According to court papers, on May 2 at around 6.30PM and at Ms Ellen Moyo’s homestead at Phatalika village, Ncube returned home from Sun Yet Sen Business Centre where he had spent the greater part of the day drinking beer with an intention to collect more money.

He found Moyo in the kitchen with her younger sister. Moyo was cutting cabbages using a kitchen knife when the deceased asked for money to buy more beer. The accused told her husband that she did not have money.

Ncube got angry and a misunderstanding arose. Ncube allegedly struck Moyo with an empty beer bottle which he was holding. Moyo tried to run away while holding the knife but Ncube caught up with her.

The couple wrestled for the knife during which Moyo pushed the deceased and allegedly stabbed him once on the left side of the neck. Ncube collapsed and died in the kitchen hut.

The body was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital Mortuary pending a post mortem. The Chronicle