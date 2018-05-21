Breaking News: Unai Emery set to be appointed new Arsenal manager

By David Ornstein | BBC Sport |

Arsenal are set to appoint Unai Emery as their new manager. Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta was strong favourite to succeed the outgoing Arsene Wenger.

But following a thorough recruitment process that involved all candidates being spoken to, Emery emerged as the unanimous choice.

The 46-year-old Spaniard is available after leaving Paris St-Germain where he won one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups in two seasons in charge.

Previously he guided Sevilla to three Europa League triumphs.

Emery’s English is not completely fluent but the language barrier is not expected to be a problem.

An announcement and news conference are expected later this week.

The recruitment process was led by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.