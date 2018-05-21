20-yr-old up for raping cousin (8)

By Sylvester Chiramba

A 20 year old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping his 8-year-old cousin. The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, allegedly raped the girl sometime between March 28 and April 27.

The girl was allegedly sleeping on the sofa when the cousin came back home late at night and raped her.

The matter came to light when a suspicious tenant who saw the minor having difficulties walking told the girl’s mother when she returned home from a visit to South Africa.

The man was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu facing rape charges.

Mr Ndhlovu remanded him in custody to tomorrow for provision of a trial date at the Regional court.

Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa told the court that on an unknown date but between March 28 and April 27, the accused person came home late at night.

“He found his cousin sister sleeping on the sofa and removed her trousers before raping her once without protection,” said Mr Kamudyariwa.

“The girl was noticed having difficulties walking by a tenant who stays at the house. She interrogated the girl and she said she had hurt her thigh.

“On May 27, the tenant told the girl’s mother who had returned from South Africa of her suspicions.”

The court heard that after the mother enquired with her daughter, she was told the whole story.

A police report was filed leading to the man’s arrest.

The girl was referred to hospital for medical examination and a medical report may be produced in court as evidence. The Chronicle