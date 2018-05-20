Chamisa is our Obama: Musekiwa

By Zimbabwe Standard

Former MDC Zengeza legislator Tafadzwa Musekiwa believes MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has what it takes to dislodge President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the forthcoming elections.

Musekiwa, who made history in 2000 by becoming the youngest MP in the history of the country aged 24, was forced to flee to the United Kingdom 15 years ago following threats to his life.

He returned home for the first time a few weeks ago, sparking speculation he was contemplating a political comeback.

Musekiwa told The Standard that he would not contest in the forthcoming elections, but was endorsing Chamisa.

“I think Chamisa’s takeover of the MDC is the greatest thing that has happened in the politics of this republic since the death of [Morgan] Tsvangirai,” he said.

“Like I told you and without the risk of being labelled a bootlicker or someone who is looking for a job, I work at the largest leasing company in the world with net revenue of over £500 million per annum in the heart of London.

“Without going into much detail, it’s fair to say that I have worked with some of the greatest minds of this world and trust me when I tell you that Chamisa ranks among those.

“It’s one thing to admire [former president Barrack] Obama in America and forget that we also have our own right next door.

“The bottom line is we have an opportunity to elect our own Obama and this opportunity may not arise if we as Zimbabweans don’t grab it.

“Where Zimbabwe is heading needs a dynamic and intelligent mind, it needs the passion and the energy and the ability to connect to fellow world leaders at the same level and Chamisa has all the ingredients.”

Musekiwa described his homecoming as an emotional moment for him and his family. However, the former MP said he was shocked by the level of infrastructure decay in the country.

“A lot of people are aware who has been responsible for the mess that we find ourselves in and the fact that ED [Mnangagwa] has been part and parcel of the regime since 1980 makes him part of the problem as much as Mugabe,” he said.

“The fact that he has retained the same people like Patrick Chinamasa and Obert Mpofu in senior positions means people have lost hope in the so-called ‘new dispensation’.

“People think this is just a ploy to hoodwink them to get the votes ahead of the elections.

“People feel cheated, they feel betrayed and I guess that’s why ED will lose by a very wide margin come July.”

He said he would not seek to stand in the forthcoming elections as a sign of respect to fellow MDC-T members.

“There are so many people who have been fighting this regime and who have been loyal to the party who were brutalised by the Mugabe regime and obviously deserve a chance to take those kinds of positions,” Musekiwa said.

“I have been away and all I am doing is to support whoever the party nominates or selects into those positions.

“I will stay here outside any political position for some time whilst I familiarise myself with what’s happening.

“I must, however, admit that if I am called for duty by the party or Chamisa’s government, I will oblige.”