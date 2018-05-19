WeddingsFeaturedInternational

Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan married at Windsor – PICTURES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Crowds cheered Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they travelled in the horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage (Picture by Reuters)
The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George’s Chapel.

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

Following their marriage, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Among the guests were Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John.

The newlyweds were met by hundreds of well wishers
Meghan and Prince Harry leave St George's Chapel
Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall after the wedding
The couple kiss on the steps of the chapel
The newlyweds emerge after the wedding
The couple became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their marriage
The ceremony was watched by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, together with other members of the Royal Family
The royal couple made their vows and exchanged rings
Prince Harry lifts Meghan's veil
Most Rev Michael Curry, the head of Episcopal Church in the US, gave the address, focusing on the idea of love
Ms Markle had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle
Ms Markle had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Meghan Markle left her overnight hotel to travel to Windsor Castle with her mother Doria
Guests, including Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba, have begun arriving at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Ms Markle had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys – including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

Her sculpted white dress was designed by Ms Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy.

The look was completed with a veil measuring 5m and embroidered with the flowers of each country in the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles walked Ms Markle down the aisle, after her father, Thomas, was unable to attend for health reasons.

In her vows, Ms Markle did not promise to “obey” her husband, while the prince broke with royal tradition by choosing to wear a wedding ring.

Prince Harry’s ring is a platinum band with a textured finish and Ms Markle’s has been made from a piece of Welsh gold.

During the service, the couple pledged themselves to one another, saying: “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part.”

‘Power in love’

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, the 27th presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, from Chicago, gave an address, and the Rt Rev David Conner, Dean of Windsor, conducted the service.

“There’s power, power in love. If you don’t believe me think about a time when you first fell in love. The whole world seemed to centre around you and your beloved. Well… there’s power, power in love,” Bishop Curry said in his address.

Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, gave a reading.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed Ben E King’s soul classic Stand By Me during the service.

As the bride and groom signed the register, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason – who won the 2016 BBC’s Young Musician – performed three pieces – by Faure, Schubert and Maria Theresia von Paradis, with musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

The gospel choir also performed Etta James’ uplifting version of Amen/This Little Light of Mine as the newlyweds left the chapel.

After the service, the duke and duchess travelled through Windsor along a route lined by up to 100,000 well-wishers.

