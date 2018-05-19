Mnangagwa is ‘scientifically illiterate’

By Mugove Tafirenyika

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “scientific illiteracy” is the main reason why the country’s economy will not improve anytime soon, opposition New Patriotic Front (NPF) leader Tendai Munyanduri has said.

He alleges Ambrose Mutinhiri and his cabal stole the name “New Patriotic Front” from him.

Munyanduri rebranded his Progressive and Innovative Movement of Zimbabwe (PIMZ) and wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on January 23, advising them of the name change to New Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile, Munyanduri, who is a presidential candidate in this year’s general elections, told the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa was out of his depth.

“It is not just about carrying a begging bowl all over the world, as there is nothing for nothing in the international world when someone is not scientifically competent in critical areas such as health, engineering, be it chemical, electrical or otherwise,” Munyanduri said.

“What he needs to do is to embrace science and technology as a vehicle for economic development right here in his country.

“It needs commitment, dedication, individual capability and scientific literacy together with sufficient academic stamina”.

Munyanduri said it was foolhardy for Mnangagwa to promise Zimbabweans what he hopes to deliver if he is voted into office when he was already the country’s president.

“It does not make sense for Mnangagwa to campaign by making promises because he has been in government,” he said.

An electrical engineer by profession, Munyanduri suggested that Zimbabweans should instead vote for him as president.

“People perish because of lack of knowledge, now we have people dying of malnutrition because people with little knowledge such as Mnangagwa will prioritise the Forestry Commission for example to make sure forests are improved, yet what we need are fruit forests so that people have access to fruits and nutrition.

“Mnangagwa is a lawyer so he cannot talk about command housing. What does he know about engineering? We cannot take him seriously so that is why we as NPF are saying Zimbabweans need to seriously consider a scientist for a president this coming election.” Daily News