DeMbare out to outfox FC Platinum

By Godknows Matarutse

Dynamos coach Biggie Zuze wants his charges to build on their confidence-boosting victory over Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend in his first game after taking over from Lloyd Mutasa, who was sacked following a dreadful start to the season.

The Glamour Boys host FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday knowing victory would end an unwarranted record of five games without a win against the platinum miners in the previous three years.

Zuze, who is now being assisted by DeMbare juniors coach Lloyd Chigowe, started his reign with a narrow 0-1 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium courtesy of a Quality Kangadzi goal.

DeMbare are on eighth place on the log table with 12 points, a massive 17 behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are on 29 points after 11 matches.

“We know FC Platinum is a very good team, very organised and for us, we know we have to manage the game so that we can follow up on last weekend’s win with another good result,” Zuze said.

“The boys are working hard and we hope for the best and a good result.

“In the past two seasons, the results have not gone our way against FC Platinum particularly last season where we lost home and away. I however, think this is a new season and we are prepared for them.

“Everyone is giving his best at training especially after what happened to our technical team.”

Midfielder Raphael Manuvire could be in line for selection in Sunday’s game.

Manuvire has been on the sidelines after pulling a muscle in the build-up to the Harare derby against CAPS United last month.

“I think we have a lot of positives from the injured players. Manuvire is back and also James Marufu has started training but I don’t think we will consider him for this game but all the other guys are ready including Ocean Mushure and we are working hard,” Zuze said.

Zuze also wants to see his players improve on their home record which has not been impressive lately. Daily News