Zuze wants home comforts

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos interim coach Biggie Zuze says they need to stamp their authority at home beginning with the tough battle against champions FC Platinum at Rufaro this Sunday.

Zuze began his tenure with a 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

He is worried the Glamour Boys have not turned their home into a fortress and wants that to start with the match against the champions.

DeMbare have won only once in five home games where they have collected a paltry five points.

“There are improvements, especially the attitude, the approach and you can see the way we are working here,” he said at the club’s training session.

“Everyone is giving his best, you can see the goals we are scoring. We scored a brilliant team goal against Chiefs and even here we are scoring goals at training and I think it’s a matter of shifting whatever we are doing here at training into the match.

“But I think we have not been doing well at home. The pressure at home is too much. Some of our players cannot handle the pressure, but I think we are preparing well for FC Platinum.

“We are coming from a good performance where everyone gave his best and so we are asking the players to do the same.”

Dynamos this week welcomed back their captain Ocean Mushure, who missed the last three assignments because of personal reasons.

Mushure had decided to take a back seat to press for the payment of his outstanding dues from the club.

But he appears to have put that behind him and decided to play while the matters are being sorted by the club management.

Midfielder Raphael Manuvire is also back in the team after recovering from a muscle strain.

But the club’s vice captain Obey Mwerahari is still down with the same problem.

FC Platinum have been difficult opponents for Dynamos in the last three seasons where they beat the Glamour Boys back-to-back.

A win on Sunday could earn Zuze more points in his quest to land the job on a permanent basis.

“In football anything can happen. The past two seasons, especially the last one (when Zuze joined Dynamos), we lost two games home and away, but this is a new season.

“We are a new team and I think we are prepared for them.

“FC Platinum are a very good team, well-organised and for us as Dynamos we know we have to handle and manage the game well.

“I think our last match against Bulawayo Chiefs was a very good build-up to this match. I know the boys are working very hard and we hope for the best result.

“The positive news is that from the injured players, Raphael Manuvire is back. James Marufu has started training, but I don’t think we are going to consider him for this game.

“Ocean Mushure also joined training and we are working with him, especially on the endurance part. I think he is doing well and will give us good options both in the attack or defending. I hope for the best against FC Platinum,” said Zuze.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Nichrut v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Herentals (Vengere). The Herald