Soldier faces robbery charges

A soldier suspected to be part of a gang that is robbing and assaulting people in the central business district (CBD) clad in army uniform, has appeared in court.

Webster Musarurwa (26) stationed at 1 Presidential Guard, is facing five counts of robbery. He appeared before magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo who granted him $200 bail coupled with stringent conditions, among them reporting thrice a week to the police.

It is the State’s case that on May 6 at around 7pm, Rodson Tondori was walking along Chinhoyi Street in the company of his friend when they met Musarurwa and his alleged accomplice.

They were both wearing army uniforms.

Musarurwa, the court heard, stopped the pair and demanded that they surrender their mobile phones and they complied. He then took the phones and started walking after ordering Tondori and his friend to follow them.

Along the way they met two other people who they also ordered to comply with their orders.

It is alleged Musarurwa and his workmate told their victims that they were taking them to their base accusing them for loitering. When they got to Seke Road, Musarurwa ordered the victims to lie on the ground facing downwards and they complied, but the pair disappeared from the scene. The Herald