Murder-accused challenges placement on remand

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

A 34-year-old woman who allegedly killed her husband in cold blood is challenging her placement on remand arguing that there is evidence that she did not commit the crime.

Bridget Makaza allegedly shot her husband with a revolver following a long-standing marital dispute over the husband’s decision to marry another woman.

Makaza appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba charged with murder.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on May 14 at about 3am, the deceased and Makaza were asleep in their house.

Makaza allegedly took a revolver from the headboard drawer and shot her husband three times on the neck and shoulder area.

It is the state’s case that after Makaza committed the crime, she allegedly screamed and feigned an armed robbery to cover up her act.

As people were responding to the false alarm, Makaza allegedly fled the scene and drove away before disposing of the gun she had used in reeds along Mukuvisi River.

Makaza then proceeded to Mabelreign Police Station where she filed a false report that her husband had been shot by armed robbers.

The gun she allegedly used was retrieved by the police and was being used as evidence in the case.

There are also alleged witnesses who can testify that Makaza was the one who shot her husband. The Herald