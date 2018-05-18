Manchester United after Willian

Manchester United have approached Chelsea to discuss the possibility of signing one of their star men, Willian, this summer, according to a report.

United manager Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of Willian, and is keen to bring him to Old Trafford, despite publicly suggesting the club will not sign any more attacking players during the summer.

The Portuguese manager enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Willian whilst the pair were at Stamford Bridge together, winning both the Premier League and League Cup during that time.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have already begun informal talks with Willian’s representatives to work out whether there is any possibility at all of the Brazilian’s interest in a move to Old Trafford.

Mourinho did attempt to sign Willian last summer, but was forced to focus his efforts on Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic instead, after Chelsea made it clear no deal would be made.

Willian’s current contract runs through until 2020, but he has previously suggested his is frustrated at the amount of Chelsea appearances he makes from the bench. — AFP.