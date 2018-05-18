Four strokes for bedding minor

A 16-year-old boy from Murape Village, Seke, will receive four strokes of the cane for bedding and impregnating a minor.

The teenager, who was facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a young person, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso but was convicted after a full trial.

Mr Mudzongachiso ordered the teenager to receive four strokes of the cane that would be administered by a prison officer and was warned to desist from such behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa proved that sometime in November last year, the girl who is aged 15 fell in love with the boy and the two had consensual sexual intercourse in a bush.

However, the court heard that the two separated afterwards and rumours of her pregnancy started spreading at school in January this year.

She was then interrogated by the senior teacher at her school but denied the rumours.

The teacher advised her parents to take her to hospital for medical examination and it was discovered that she was pregnant.

She revealed what had happened and the matter was reported to the police leading to the boy’s arrest. The Herald