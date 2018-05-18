Double blow for Ngezi

By Tadious Manyepo

High-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars have been dealt a double blow ahead of their tricky tie against Bulawayo City at Baobab tomorrow as they will be without the midfield duo of Xolisani Moyo and Walter Mukanga due to suspension.

The log leaders are still walking with a spring in their step following their maiden Premiership victory over CAPS United last weekend.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s men have picked 29 points from 11 matches and are three points ahead of second-placed FC Platinum.

They march into tomorrow’s match on the back of a 30-match unbeaten run at their Baobab fortress.

For good measure, the Mhondoro side have not lost at home since coach Tonderai Ndiraya took over the reins at the platinum miners.

But they will have to do without Moyo, who has found the target three times, after he was cautioned in the team’s identical 1-0 wins over Nichrut and Dynamos before being shown the yellow card in the 2-1 win over Makepekepe last Sunday.

Mukanga was cautioned in the team’s 1-0 home win over Chicken Inn, away 1-1 stalemate to Shabanie and the win against CAPS United.

“Moyo (Xolisani) and Mukanga (Walter) are two very important members of the team who have always done well since the start of the season,” said Ndiraya.

“They have contributed immensely to the team so far this season and it’s a pity they won’t be part and parcel of the team in Saturday’s battle against Bulawayo City at home.

“Every coach wants to have all his players available for selection in every game. But, look, they are suspended after having accumulated three yellow cards.

“It’s part of the game and I am sure those who will be selected to replace the duo will do well.

“We are a club who registered almost 26 players.”

Godknows Murwira, who was injured in a freak accident after the team’s match against Nichrut over the Easter holidays, is back to full fitness and could be thrust into action in tomorrow’s encounter.

Murwira’s right-back role has been played by Kelvin Bulaji who has been doing well. The Herald