Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIFA has congratulated the Warriors’ duo of Khama Billiat and Marvellous Nakamba after their South African and Belgian sides won the 2017/18 league titles respectively.

Both are key members of the national squad and Zifa urged Billiat, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, and Nakamba of Cercle Brugge to transplant their winning mentality in the Warriors’ camp.

Billiat and Nakamba are both part of Sunday Chidzambwa’s Cosafa Cup squad that is expected to defend its regional title in South Africa next month as well as to participate in the Total African Cup of Nations qualifiers from September.

“We take pride in their successes and remain confident that they will continue to display sterling performances for the Warriors,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also home to football legend Peter Ndlovu, who is the team manager.

For winning the Belgian league title, Nakamba will join the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Costa Nhamoinesu and Norman Mapeza, among Zimbabwean players that have featured in the lucrative Uefa Champions League.

Son to former Hwange goalkeeper Anthony Nakamba, Marvellous might find himself playing Champions League football for one of the most decorated European clubs Liverpool following reports of interest in the 24-year-old.

Moving to the English Premiership for Nakamba will see him joining other Bulawayo bred football greats such as Ndlovu, the first African player to grace the English Premiership, Grobbelaar and Benjani Mwaruwari. The Chronicle