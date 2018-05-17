Man (43) says sodomised by 15-year-old

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 43-year-old Filabusi man has denied sodomising his 15-year-old neighbour at knife point saying it was instead the juvenile who sodomised him.

Esau Banda of Nkankezi area pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault charges when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

Mr Dzira ordered Banda to go for a medical examination to ascertain his claim of impotence. He was remanded in custody to May 23.

“I didn’t sodomise the boy as I’m unable to have sexual intercourse with anyone. My penis doesn’t work as I can’t have an erection therefore the allegations laid against me are false. The juvenile is the one who sodomised me instead.

“He came to my homestead saying that he wanted to sleep there and I accommodated him. He went on to sodomise me but I remained quiet about the matter realising that he was a juvenile,” said Banda in his defence.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said Banda sodomised the juvenile who is a Form Three pupil at Nkankezi Secondary School on June 4 last year.

“On June 4 around 5PM Banda met the juvenile who was on his way home and invited him to his homestead for a meal and he agreed. Around 8PM the juvenile proceeded home and Banda later followed him.

“Banda invited the juvenile back to his homestead. Banda started fondling the juvenile and when he tried to resist Banda threatened to stab him with a knife,” he said.

Mr Dube said Banda then pushed the juvenile onto his bed and sodomised him twice.

He said the matter came to light when the juvenile narrated what had happened to his classmate. His classmate urged him to report the matter resulting in Banda’s arrest. The Chronicle