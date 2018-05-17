Killer T dates Beitbridge

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Pagomba Café in Beitbridge will on Saturday host ZimDancehall star Killer T.

This will be his first time to perform in the border town.

Speaking from his base in Harare through his manager Kudzai “Supa” Biston, Killer T said he was raring to go.

“Everything for the show is in order and as I’ll be performing for the first time in the town, fans should expect a stellar performance that’ll definitely be memorable,” said Killer T.

“I want to create a base in the border town and also be able to attract fans from the neighbouring country.”

To attend the show, revellers will have to pay $5. Pagomba Café has in the past, hosted big names in the music industry that include Jah Prayzah and Winky D.

Killer T, born Kelvin Kusikwenyu, one of the most sought-after artistes locally, seems to be playing quite popular after dropping his Mashoko Anopfuura album that features hit Hondo that is being heavily played nationwide. The Chronicle