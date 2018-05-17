England World Cup squad named

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been selected in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man England squad for the 2018 World Cup soccer finals, with Adam Lallana on standby.

Uncapped Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold has made just three appearances for England’s Under-21s with this his first senior call-up.

After impressing on loan at Crystal Palace, Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek is included having played two times for England’s senior side – both of those appearances coming under Southgate.

Defender Gary Cahill has been recalled and there are also places on the plane to Russia for Chelsea team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.Goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere have not been included, along with left-back Ryan Bertrand.

Former England captain Cahill, who has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season, will be going to Russia despite being left out of Southgate’s previous squad for the games against the Netherlands and Italy.

England start their Group G campaign against Tunisia on June 18, before games against Panama and Belgium.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is one of five players on standby for the tournament, along with Burnley keeper Tom Heaton, Clarets defender James Tarkowski, Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook and fellow midfielder Jake Livermore of West Brom.

“I believe this is a squad we can be excited about,” Southgate said.

England World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ashley Young, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

Standby: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana.