Bulawayo beauty heads Miss Tourism Trust

By Bongani Ndlovu

Former beauty queen, Sibusisiwe Dube, has been appointed as the board chairperson of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) Trust whose pageant is slated for December 8 in Bulawayo.

As she takes over the reins at the board, Dube said she wants to transform the pageant to be a vehicle to drive tourism.

“The Miss Tourism pageant is a potent vehicle for growing the country’s tourism sector. So in accepting my appointment to the position of chairperson of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant, I commit to radically transform this vehicle into an effective catalyst for tourism growth in Zimbabwe.

“The time for fresh ideas is now,” said Dube.

The former Miss Bulawayo who was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe second princess in 2007 said her immediate task was to set up an energetic, professional, committed and credible board that will chart a strategic path for the pageant.

“This board will ensure that the pageant is well funded through its own innovative fundraising activities on an ongoing basis. It shall set the highest standards for packaging Brand Zimbabwe through zero tolerance for corruption, discrimination or scandal of any form in the pageant,” she said.

Learning, Dube said, was a continuous process for her. She is currently working towards attaining a Masters in Marketing degree and another online one in Healthcare delivery.

MTZ patron Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said Dube was chosen to chair the board because she has a great track record in the modelling industry. Dube, a hospital administrator who has scooped two consecutive awards from the Women’s Heritage World Organisation for Outstanding Woman in the health and medical sector for 2015 and 2016, has helped many young ladies achieve their dreams and improved the lives of the less privileged. She has mentored numerous models, chief among them her sibling, Nonhlanhla Dube who last year landed MTZ first princess.

“Busi has been involved behind the scenes in many pageants and has helped a lot of young ladies in their careers. She is well versed in pageantry and has the links to make the pageant a success. This is why I approached her to be the chairperson of the board,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.

She said the rest of the board would be set up and the names of the members would be announced in due course. The Chronicle