Goodchild ventures into property management

By Michael Magoronga

Popular television and radio personality Alexio Gwenzi popularly known as Goodchild in entertainment cycles, has ventured into the real estate business.

Goodchild, presenter of ZTV show Coke on the Beat, and a musician in his own right said the decision was prompted by the need to complement his entertainment earnings which he says are ‘not lucrative.’

“Music in Zimbabwe is not sustainable for a young and ambitious man like me. Music alone will not provide the platform for me to realise my dreams hence I decided to venture into real estate,” he said,

Goodchild says his company, Ainsley Properties is celebrating its fourth year this year following its formation in 2015.

“I worked for a real estate company for a year so I could learn the ropes before I started my own thing. I registered my company in 2016 and from there we’re growing from strength to strength,” said Goodchild.

He however said he never dreamt of venturing into the property trade before opening up on how it all started.

“The story is funny, before this I did music and television, but when I wanted to raise money for my wedding, I’d to look for a job to complement my salary and friends encouraged me to try real estate, that’s how I joined the company I worked for before coming up with my own company a year later,” he said.

His popularity, he said, gave his company an edge as people trust someone they know.

“The business is easier when people trust you. I’ve made a good name for myself in the arts and music, so most people feel like they can trust me with their properties,” he quipped.

Ainsley Properties, with a staff complement of eight people, is headquartered in Harare but plans are underway to open other branches in Kwekwe and Bulawayo.

Goodchild was born and raised in Kwekwe before relocating to Harare where he joined the state broadcaster in 2009 in Knowledge and Checkpoint, a high school quiz show on ZTV.

He has four studio albums under his belt. The Chronicle