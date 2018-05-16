By Beaven Tapureta

Bulawayo-based poet Philani Nyoni will forever dearly harbour the memory of a visit he made last week on Tuesday to Warren Hills Cemetery where the late enigmatic literary hero Dambudzo Marechera rests in eternal peace.

There is undeniably a Marecheranism among the young poets and writers in Zimbabwe, a regime of “the Marechera-incarnates” who, as they suffer the longing for their hero, have turned him into a “demi-god”.

And Nyoni is among them. His work and person have had the tag “the next Marechera” thrust upon them from various critics and admirers. Thus when he made an expedition to Marechera’s grave at Warren Hills cemetery, Harare, with his friend Dorcas Gwata, it was like a long-time fiery yearning getting fulfilled.

Nyoni described his visit as ‘‘a drink with Marechera’’, and the very meditative moment he spent at the grave evoked a poem he titled “drinking with a dead man”.

How the award-winning poet came to think of paying such a tribute to Marechera is in itself another star of an unusual drama in which two friends sneak from a party to visit their best friend’s grave a short distance away.