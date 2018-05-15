Zanu PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

Supporters of Zanu PF losing candidates in Kadoma constituency on Saturday took to the streets to vent their frustration against what they termed rampant vote rigging in the party’s primary elections.

This comes as the ruling Zanu PF party’s provincial structures are up in flames, rebelling against primary polls results.

Sitting Member of Parliament Fani Phiri won the hugely contested Kadoma primary elections, edging out Asmon Zihove, Joshua Chakona, Mandla Dube and James Nyamarebvu.

During the protest, some waved banners printed ‘‘ED said the voice of the people is the voice of God’’, ‘‘1-3 it cant’’, ‘‘we are not going back’’, ‘‘we decline vote rigging’’ and ‘‘Kadoma taramba ZvaFani Phiri muG40’’.

Zihove said many Zanu PF branches failed to vote, adding Phiri was also handling the ballot papers.

“The biggest challenge we had was the illegal removal of cell registers by the sitting MP. He also photocopied multiple ballot papers. We want a re-run and if that does not happen, it may have varying unintended consequences. We have petitioned to commissariat department,” Zihove said.

Losing candidate Chakona said a lot of people did not vote as they had been removed illegally from the voter register.

To quell tempers, the party’s highest decision-making organ in between congress — the politiburo — has ordered re-runs in some constituencies held yesterday. Daily News