Rapist prophet freed on bail

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Johanne Masowe WeChishanu YeNyenyedzi’s self-styled prophet, Herbert Senda, who was recently jailed for 24 years for raping a woman he was praying for at his shrine at Budiriro 4 Council paddocks in Harare, has been granted bail pending appeal.

Senda took advantage of the desperate woman, who had some personal problems and sexually abused her twice. He advised the woman that her problems could only be solved through the use of his manhood.

High Court judge Justice Herbert Chitapi ordered Senda to pay $200 bail and to report to the police once every month. He shall continue staying at his Budiriro 2 house until determination of the High Court appeal.

Senda is contesting his conviction and sentence. According to the State, the offence was committed in 2017, when the 26-year old woman from Buhera visited Senda’s shrine in the afternoon for a prayer session.

She had health problems, including swelling stomach. After the prayer session, Senda started caressing the woman. She pushed him away, but Senda pinned her down.

The “prophet” started undressing her and she asked why he was doing so. Senda then told her that all her problems could only be solved by his manhood. The woman started crying, but Senda threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the sexual assault.

The following day at around 4pm, Senda approached the complainant who was staying at his shrine and apologised for what he had done. The complainant told Senda that she would tell her mother and he threatened to kill her. He started praying for the complainant and raped her again after the prayers. The Herald