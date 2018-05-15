Ndiraya feels for DeMbare

By Eddie Chikamhi

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya says he feels for his former club Dynamos who have been struggling as he believes a weak DeMbare always impacts negatively on the domestic Premiership.

The Glamour Boys have had one of their worst starts this season leading to turmoil in their camp and the sacking of their coach Lloyd Mutasa last week.

Ndiraya, who has had a near perfect campaign with Ngezi Platinum after 11 games, believes the poor performances by the country’s biggest and most successful football club is not good for the domestic Premiership.

But as a competitor he also feels DeMbare’s woes are also a blessing in disguise as a strong Dynamos always cause problems for their rivals.

Ngezi Platinum are the only unbeaten team after 11 games and they have collected maximum points from the Big Three clubs — Dynamos Highlanders and CAPS United in the first round matches.

“When the flagship of the country’s football is not doing well I think it’s a cause for concern.

“It’s not only just Dynamos, we get so worried as the football fraternity when all the other big teams are not performing,” said Ndiraya.

“But look, I am a competitor.

“Dynamos are a big team with huge following and if they are trailing you, you tend to feel that pressure.

“So, as a competitor, I am quite happy that they are where they are, I would wish them to stay there.

“But, as a football family, I think it’s really a sad thing.

“We know what Dynamos does to our football. So we wish Dynamos well. We want them to rise from where they are.

“A strong Dynamos, CAPS United or Highlanders means a strong league. So we wish them well.

“But, personally I think I am focused on my job at Ngezi. Of course, Dynamos gave me fame, but I have moved on. I think they should also be moving on.”

Sunday’s win for DeMbare took off some of the pressure on caretaker coach Biggie Zuze.

The Glamour Boys are not yet out of the woods as only five points separate them with the bottom side Mutare City.

The Glamour Boys have a difficult assignment coming up next when they host defending champions FC Platinum at Rufaro this Sunday.

“There’s still a lot of work to do and it’s the beginning. We have to keep our heads down and move forward.

“The morale and confidence going to the FC Platinum game is good for us,” said Zuze.

Bulawayo Chiefs took to Twitter yesterday to salute the fans who came in their thousands at Barbourfields to watch their match against DeMbare.

“Yesterday we got another taste of Premier League.

“The crowd at BF was our biggest and loudest ever,” the club said in a tweet.

“We were amazed. We loved it. We can’t wait for a similar dose in Match Day 16. Lapha we are referring to supporters only, nothing to do with results.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Nichrut v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo City (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chapungu (Maglas), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Herentals (Vengere). The Herald