Mukanya keen on second home gig

After giving a scintillating performance in Harare for the first time in 14 years, exiled Chimurenga musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is keen to stage another gig in the country end of this year.

Last week, Chimurenga music publicist Blessing Vava took to Facebook asking Zimbabweans if they are ready for another dance with the veteran musician.

“How about a shutdown 2018 Bira, are you ready?” reads the post and people responded positively to it.

“Matononoka (you are already late),” said one Donald Saruro.

Vava went on to tell the Daily News yesterday that chances that Mapfumo will return for another gig in the country are high.

“The chances are very high; we are still exploring options available,” he said.

“Zimbabweans have been missing him, he has also been missing performing here, Zimbabwe is home and there is no greater feeling than performing in Zimbabwe.”

Mapfumo recently performed in Harare on April 28 at Glamis Arena.

He shared the stage with his oft-rival Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu, Diana Samkange and Gary Tight courtesy of Entertainment Republic.

The event attracted a good crowd.

At the event, Mapfumo popularly known as Mukanya — his totem — performed most of his hits including Chikonzero, Bhutsu Mutandarika, Pidigori Waenda, Chiruzevha Chapera, Nyoka Musango, Mugara Ndega, Shebeen, Chamunorwa and Hwahwa among others but it was his latest song Chauya Chauya that stole the limelight.

The song Chauya Chauya which is still to be officially unveiled received an overwhelming response from the youth-dominated crowd. Most of the fans responded to the politically motivated song by means of raising their open-palms in the air.

The open palm is MDC symbol.

“Yave sarudzo muZimbabwe, tave nemakore mangani muchitonga imi…chauya chauya vakomana…sarura wako waunoda…gore rino tinopedzerana…,”goes part of the song’s lyrics.

The song was so popular at Glamis Arena, forcing Mukanya to perform it twice.

Apart from Chauya Chauya, fans also sang along the track Pidigori Waenda. The song Pidigori Waenda is usually used to celebrate the departure of the oppressor in society. Daily News