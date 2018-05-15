Mhlanga impresses Mapeza

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum defender Lawrence Mhlanga has surprised coach Norman Mapeza with a strong comeback after a nightmarish year on the sidelines.

Mhlanga partnered Kelvin Moyo at the heart of defence against Triangle United over the weekend as they claimed their eighth clean sheet of the season in 11 matches.

“Lawrence did very well, he just needs to keep on working hard, you know it is not easy to stay for about a year without kicking a ball,’’ said Mapeza.

“Now it is the issue of match fitness and maybe, confidence as we go, but overall I think he did very well, he did very well he just need to keep on working very hard.

“Now we need to give him more opportunities for him to gel with other guys who are already with the team.”

Champions FC Platinum look the best side to challenge Ngezi Platinum for the league championship.

However, Mapeza’s men struggled to break down a resolute Taurai Mangwiro side which played for more 30 minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

Mapeza needs his troops to find their best touch as they are set to play tricky fixtures in the next six weeks against Dynamos, fierce rivals Shabanie Mine, early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum, Chicken Inn and Highlanders. The Herald