Madinda psyches up his charges

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has challenged his charges to stick to their flowing brand of football that attracts spectators at the stadium rather than just concentrate on trying to win maximum points.

Ndlovu was irked by his team’s failure to stamp their authority against Yadah in their battle on Saturday when they dropped points, for the first time, in the capital.

They had beaten Dynamos and Herentals on their previous two visits.

“We should go with our theme and objectives for this year. Our objective is to try and play exciting football,” said Ndlovu.

“Hear me right. I didn’t talk much about the result on Saturday or the three points which were on offer.

“I talked about the team not playing well which is something that we want to bring at Highlanders. We want to play good and exciting football which brings people to the stadium.

“When we play like that we should be able to attract a huge following. This is what I am more worried about.”

He said the current Highlanders squad have already punched well above their weight considering the current players were not being considered for selection by the previous coaches.

“The points, well, when you look at it, we are not as bad as last season or the season before and we have done what we have done with the players who were then classified as the rest.

“I think we are on the right track in terms of competing at this level, but I am only worried about what happened on Saturday. We didn’t play as well as we would have wanted.

“Coming from a defeat last week I expected the boys to struggle and find the channels difficult. The game against Yadah was our first not to play like Highlanders. We did things the wrong way and we did things which we do not train to do as a club.

“In fact, we were very lucky to walk away with a point. Yadah could have scored once or even twice.

“They created a lot of clear chances as compared to my charges. Although we have some injuries here and there, I don’t think those injuries contributed much on how we played as a team.

“My boys were not in the game. Something terribly went wrong for us. That is not the type of play that we want. It was a very bad day in the office.’’ The Herald