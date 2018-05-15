Chitembwe rues bad patch

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is not happy his team has hit a bad patch, but is adamant Makepekepe will still find their way back in this year’s Castle Lager Premiership race.

The Harare giants dropped points for the third game in succession against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

Makepekepe are expected to play another big game this Sunday when they face Highlanders in Bulawayo.

“Of course, it’s the reason why we work every day. We just have to keep hoping and working hard so that you try and attain your targets,” said Chitembwe.

“For us there is no team that has won the league as yet, but of course, Ngezi are in a very good position. We are also in it as far as we are concerned.

“We just have to make sure that we keep working hard, we just have to make sure that we are more focused on what we really want to achieve at the end of the day.

“But we have it in our locker. We have all the assets that we need to be competitive and achieve the things that we want to achieve,” said Chitembwe. The Herald